World Cup 2018: Getting to know the England squad

We now know the names of all the players who'll be representing England at the World Cup in Russia.

But what else do we know about them?

Meet the team!

THE BIG NAMES

Jordan Henderson has been the captain in the past and is one of the favourites to lead the squad this time round. He's one of only five players who were in the 2014 squad. The others include Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Raheem Sterling and Danny Welbeck. Let's hope they've learned something from the last time round!

Marcus Rashford is a man who knows how to make an entrance! He scored on his Manchester United debut, his Premier League debut, his England debut, his England U21 debut, his League cup debut and his Champions League debut!

In 2017 Harry Kane become the first person in seven years to score more goals than Messi or Ronaldo in Europe. Nice one Harry!

Raheem Sterling knows what it takes to play for England. He's played for England's Under 16s, Under 17s, Under 19s AND Under 21s.

It might be hard to believe but Jamie Vardy started off playing non-league football for Stocksbridge Park Steels. They're a whopping six leagues below the Premier League which he plays in now!

NEWBIES

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest member of the England squad. It's also his first time playing for his country. Go Trent!

Two years ago Harry Maguire was watching England play from the stands with his friends. Now he's part of the World Cup team! The defender only made his international debut in the last World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in October 2018.

Goalie Jordan Pickford is a strong addition to the team. He's the most expensive British keeper in history. Everton paid Sunderland £25 million for him in 2017. Now that's a lot of money!

Some have described him as a bit of a wildcard for the squad but Fabian Delph has made it in. He hasn't played for his country since November 2015.

It's not the first time goalie, Nick Pope, has been picked for the England squad - but he has never actually played in a game for them yet. He used to have a milk round before he became a professional footballer!

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another addition to the line-up which some have been surprised by. The midfielder's first game for England was a friendly in Germany last November. He was Man of the Match and manager Gareth Southgate said afterwards he's "capable of anything". Well, we'd like to see him fly, lick his elbow and...help England win the World Cup!

This will be Kieran Trippier's first World Cup in the England squad. After finding out he'd been selected, he said on social media that it's "an honour" to be named in the team.

Jack Butland has had a tough couple of years because of injuries and his club team's relegation so he'll be hoping for some good luck in Russia. This season he's made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League. Wow!

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT

Gary Cahill's got the most experience as an England player with 58 caps. He's been part of England's defence for the last two major tournaments including at the Brazil World Cup four years ago and at the Euro 2016 tournament.

Defender Ashley Young is the oldest player in the team. Let's hope with age comes wisdom!

Danny Welbeck reached double figures for goals in all competitions in 2017-2018. It's the third time in his career that he's done it!

Kyle Walker missed manager Gareth Southgate's first call about being in the squad but it's a good job he picked up the second time! Imagine if he'd had his phone off.

Kyle will be happy his mate Danny Rose is also in the squad. They both grew up in Yorkshire and have previously played each other on the pitch. We're sure they'll be able to work together for the World Cup though.

John Stones might have been a defender for England before but it's not the only sport he's good at. Before turning to footie he started out as a golfer.

Did you know Eric Dier's dad is a former professional tennis player? Yep that's right. Sporting success runs in the family!

Although midfielder Jesse Lingard has made appearances for England previously, he only scored his very first international goal against the Netherlands in March 2018.

Phil Jones plays for Manchester United now but he started off at Blackburn Rovers. His first ever team though was the Ribble Wanderers under 10s!

Four years ago Dele Alli was playing for MK Dons in League One but now the Tottenham midfielder will be getting on a plane to Russia for his first World Cup. He says it's a "dream come true"!