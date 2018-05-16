Martin takes on epic bungee jump in Australia

Our very own Martin was in Australia recently - and while he was there, check out this bungee jump he did!

"I was forced to do it by my friend Jayde," he said.

"I wanted to do it because I like a challenge, but mainly because I have never heard of anyone doing a bungee in a wheelchair. I didn't think it was possible, so when I got the chance, I jumped at it... Literally!

"It felt very strange. When I was at the top waiting to jump, my brain was trying to stop me from doing it. Naturally, I got a little scared and nervous.

"Once I leapt off... Wow! It was the best feeling in the world. I was free-falling for about 3-4 seconds, but it felt like forever and my whole body just shot to life.

"It's one of the best experiences of my life. Even when I'm 100, I'll remember that day and how it felt."

Pictures from AJ Hackett