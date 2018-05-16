Everton manager Sam Allardyce leaves after six months in charge

Image copyright Press Association

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has left the job after just six months in charge.

He had originally signed a contract until June 2019, after Ronald Koeman was sacked in October 2017.

The team were 13th in the Premier League when Allardyce took over and finished the season in eighth position.

While he was in charge, they won 10 Premier League matches, lost six and drew eight, finishing with a 3-1 defeat by West Ham on the last day of the season.

Allardyce has been criticised by some people for the way he's managed the team and for their style of play since he took over.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Everton lost their final game of the Premier League 3-1 against West Ham

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale thanked him for what he had done, saying: "Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that."

"However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately".

So who will take over?

Well, reports suggest that the former Hull City and Watford boss Marco Silva could be set to fill his shoes.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri actually wanted him to be in charge when Koeman was sacked.

The club has also been interested in Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca, although it's reported he could be in the running to replace David Moyes at West Ham.