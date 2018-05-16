Marcelo Vieira's video of son pulling off header trick with Real Madrid squad

If your dad plays for Real Madrid, and you need some people to help you pull off a football stunt, well... It's going to be pretty great.

Check this video out of Marcelo Vieira's son and his Real Madrid squad pulling off an awesome header routine in the dressing room!

The Real Madrid star posted the video on Instagram saying he was proud - 'Isso aqui é uma familia!!!' (This here is a family!)

At the time of writing this, the video had racked up 4.5 million views on the social media site.

It might take us a bit of practice before we can pull this one off...