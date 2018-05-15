Nine new beaches named as safe swimming spots for summer

Image caption South Fistral beach in Newquay, Cornwall is one of the beaches on the list

Fancy taking a dip off the south coast of England this summer? Well now, your list of beaches to choose from has just got longer!

The Environment Agency has added nine new beaches to the list of official bathing waters, meaning there are now 422 beaches around the UK with waters that are clean enough to swim in.

The new beaches on the list are Manor Steps beach in Bournemouth, and then eight in Cornwall - South Fistral beach in Newquay; Booby's Bay near Trevose Head; Mexico Towan, Upton Towan and Godrevy, all situated on a long stretch of dunes in St Ives Bay; Northcott Mouth beach to the north of Bude; Gwynver Beach, which forms part Whitesand Bay; and Tregonhawke in Whitesand Bay.

Helen Wakeham, deputy director of water quality at the agency, said: "It is wonderful news that more beaches have been given bathing status in time for the start of the 2018 season.

"Water quality has improved at English beaches giving locals and tourists a better experience as well as benefiting the environment."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two beaches around Whitesand Bay in Cornwall have also made the cut

Pollution from sewage and agriculture are two of the main reasons that the water at beaches might not be clean.

This year, the agency is bringing in new rules for farmers to try to reduce pollution from farms.

It will also continue working with councils, water companies and people in local areas to make sure that the water along the UK's coastline is kept as clean as possible.

