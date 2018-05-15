BBC Middle East expert Jeremy Bowen talks about the situation in Gaza
15 May 2018 Last updated at 15:27 BST
World leaders have appealed for calm in Gaza in the Middle East where protests have turned violent over the last few days.
Palestinian officials say that 58 people have been killed and many more wounded by Israeli troops.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is defending its border.
This comes after the United States opened its first embassy in Jerusalem which has made many Palestinians angry.
BBC Middle East expert Jeremy Bowan is in Gaza at the moment.