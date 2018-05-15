Royal Wedding: Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding stamps

Image copyright Royal Mail / PA Image caption Add a romantic, royal touch to your next letter with a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stamp!

Even your postie is joining in on the royal wedding fever! Royal Mail are set to release a pair of stamps to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They feature the couple's engagement photos, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor.

In the pictures Meghan is wearing a dress by designers Ralph & Russo - who are also the designers of her wedding dress!

The stamps will be released on the morning of the wedding, Saturday 19 May.

This isn't the first time that the post office has celebrated a royal wedding - you might remember this pair of stamps from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011?