Meghan Markle's father 'may' not walk Meghan down the aisle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kensington Palace has stated that this is "a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle"

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, may not walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

This news came after reports suggested that Thomas had set up pictures of himself preparing for the wedding to sell to the press.

It was planned that Mr Markle would walk Meghan down the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor this Saturday.

However, this may now be rearranged and someone else might now walk her down the aisle.

What happened?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be getting married this Saturday in Windsor

It is hard to know what happened exactly as the reports are not yet confirmed.

What we do know is that a British newspaper has claimed that Thomas Markle set up pictures with a photographer called Jeff Rayner.

The newspaper has suggested that Mr Markle sold pictures that showed him reading about Meghan in a newspaper and getting fitted for a suit.

Since this story came out, Mr Markle has told a news outlet in the United States that he does not want to attend the royal wedding because he does not want to embarrass the Royal family or Meghan.

Kensington Palace have said, "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding."

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."