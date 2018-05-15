Solo: A Star Wars Story - Send in your questions for the cast

Media playback is unsupported on your device WATCH: A quick look at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (12A)

There's just over one week to go until fans across the world will get to return to a galaxy far, far away.

That's right! Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit cinemas on 24 May.

The film will explore the life of space cowboy Han Solo during his younger years.

lead actor Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo in the new film

actor Donald Glover plays a smuggler called Lando Calrissian

British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays a new droid called L3-37.

