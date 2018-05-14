Royal Wedding: 'When I opened the letter, I danced around the room I was so excited!"

There's now less than a week to go until the Royal Wedding.

Fourteen-year-old Reuben will be one of the guests heading to Windsor Castle to see Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry.

He was specially invited because of all the hard work he's been doing at his school.

He's deaf, and set up a sign language club at lunchtime, to teach his classmates.

They've loved learning sign language, and they're all now really jealous that Reuben's getting to go to the Royal Wedding.