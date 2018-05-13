Take a look at the certificate which means the Queen has given Harry permission to marry Meghan!

Image copyright Getty Images

The Queen has given written consent to allow Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

That means they have official permission to go ahead with the wedding.

Buckingham Palace have released a picture of the Instrument of Consent, which the Queen signed herself.

The first six people in line to the throne must seek the Queen's approval to marry.

Without her consent, Prince Harry would have been disqualified from the line of succession.

Image copyright Getty Images

It reads: "Now know ye that we have consented and do by these presents signify our consent to the contracting of matrimony between our most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales KCVO and Rachel Meghan Markle."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on Saturday 19 May in Windsor.