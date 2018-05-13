All the best pictures from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018
The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 was Netta, a singer from Israel, with her song called Toy.
This was the moment she realised she had actually won. She said she didn't know what was going on because she wasn't wearing her glasses and couldn't see the scoreboard.
It's safe to say her fans were pretty happy with the win too.
It was a dramatic end to the night with the final vote deciding between Israel or Cyprus. Eleni Foureira, singing for Cyprus, ended up in second place, despite being the favourite.
In third place was Austrian singer Cesar Sampson.
Outfit of the night went to Estonia's Elina Nechayeva with her huge dress.
The UK's entry SuRie was doing so well with her performance, until this happened...
A stage invader came on and grabbed the microphone off her. SuRie dealt with it well though, and managed to finish the song. She was offered the chance to perform again at the end but said no.
Ireland's entry Ryan O"Shaughnessy finished around mid table with his song Together.
And the host country Portugal? After the country's winning performance last year, Claudia Pascoal came bottom of the leaderboard, with just 39 points.