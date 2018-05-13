Chat: What was your favourite part of Eurovision?

Image copyright AFP

Ah the Eurovision Song Contest... it never fails to entertain!

This year saw Netta from Israel win with her song called Toy, complete with a chicken dance to go with the lyrics.

Cyprus came in second place but the UK's entry SuRie finished 24th out of the 26 countries.

Her performance was interrupted by a stage invader, who grabbed the microphone off her.

She was given the chance to perform again for a second time at the end, but chose not to.

Your comments

The woman from Israel was so funny and hilarious. Poor SuRie - it must have been very scary. You could see she was shook up. I am not surprised. Moldova was really clever.

Hope, 17, Aberfeldy

I really liked the chicken lady because she is so funny, the song is really catchy.

Wali, 11, London

I liked SuRie's song the most but it was sad that the stage invader stopped her song.

Nithusiga, 9, London

