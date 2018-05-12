Watch our chat with the Liverpool teenager taking on Ronaldo's Real Madrid in the Champions League Final

There's two weeks to go until the Champion's League final, which will decide which team can claim to be is the best in Europe.

One of the youngest players fighting with Liverpool to get the title is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 19-year-old joined Liverpool's academy when he was 6-years-old and dreamed of being like his heroes from the team.

Check out the video to hear what Trent has to say about playing for Liverpool and facing Ronaldo's Real Madrid.