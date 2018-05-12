Eurovision or BGT - which will you watch?

Image copyright ITV/PA

It's Eurovision tonight, one of the biggest TV music events of the year - but it's going head to head with one of the biggest shows on TV.

Yes at 8pm tonight you can choose to watch Britain's Got Talent or Eurovision!

We want to know which way you are going to go!

Simon Cowell, Ant and Dec and some of the craziest performers in Britain... or Eurovision and some of the most eye-popping singers from around the world?

Thanks for your comments. This chat page is now closed. Here is a selection of what you had to say:

Your comments

I will watch Eurovision as I have never seen it before and BGT is getting a bit boring.

Lauren, 12, Derbyshire

I will definitely be watching Eurovision as me and my family watch it every year. I love Eurovision!

Rachel, 12, Lancashire

I will be watching BGT, I love watching it all year I've never stopped so I'll be watching BGT this year :)

Carra, 10, West Lothian

BGT gets a bit boring so I'm going to watch something that I've never watched before.

Harry, 11, Hadfield

I am watching Eurovision as I shall see the acts that get through in the quarterfinals of semi-finals.

Rory, 11, Chichester

I will watch BGT as it is way more exciting than Eurovision. I'm not interested in Eurovision at all but I do like the Chicken Lady.

Ali, 10, London

EUROVISION because BGT is getting boring 😂😂

Chirene, 12, London

I am going to watch Eurovision as it's only on once a year. Also BGT is repeated on Sunday twice!

Hope, 17, Aberfeldy

I will be watching BGT as Eurovision doesn't interest me as much.

Robbie, 12, Portsmouth

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.