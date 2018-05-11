WWE: Send in your questions for The Miz and Charlotte Flair

Image copyright WWE Image caption What would you like to ask The Miz and Charlotte?

Newsround wants your questions for WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and The Miz.

The wrestlers are just two of the stars heading to the UK for a 10-day tour.

Huge names including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks will also be in action during live shows in England and Northern Ireland.

So what do you want to ask Charlotte and The Miz?

Would you like to ask Charlotte about her wrestling skills?

Do you want to know how The Miz gets ready for a match?

Perhaps you've got a really important question about something else that you are dying to ask!

