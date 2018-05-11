Junk food adverts to be banned on London tubes, buses and trains

Media playback is unsupported on your device WATCH: Ricky reports on the junk food advert ban in London

Junk food adverts could be banned across public transport in London.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, says he wants to tackle the "ticking time bomb" of child obesity in the capital.

If the plan is approved, adverts for "unhealthy food and drink" will be banned on the London Underground, Overground trains, buses and bus shelters.

Mr Khan would target adverts for food and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar.

Media playback is unsupported on your device WATCH: What does junk food do to your body?

Chef and health campaigner Jamie Oliver - who has said London "now has the most overweight and obese children of any major global city" - described the idea as "bold".

The Mayor of London's office says the capital has one of the highest child overweight and obesity rates in Europe, with almost 40% of children aged 10 and 11 either overweight or obese.

The scheme is backed by child health experts but the Advertising Association, which represents the industry, said it would have little impact.