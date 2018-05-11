Homeless children set for Street Child World Cup in Russia

1:56
9 April 2014
11 May 2018 Last updated at 08:16 BST
More than 200 street children from across the world have come together in Moscow, Russia, for their own international football tournament.
Boys and girls will represent 24 national teams in the Street Child World Cup, which is a global campaign for street children to get the protection and opportunities that all kids deserve.
Some of the children in the tournament are in care and some are actually living on the streets.
One of Pakistan's star players Omar sent this message to Newsround.