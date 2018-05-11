Litty Lightz on his music, London and knife crime
11 May 2018 Last updated at 07:49 BST
Litty Lightz is just like many other boys - but he went through one experience that makes him different to many other children.
When Litty was just six years old, his 13-year-old brother was stabbed.
His brother is now fine, but going through this had a strong effect on Litty.
Now, the young rapper wants to spread the message of positivity and unity through his music to help other kids stay safe on the streets.