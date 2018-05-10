Soldier has new ear grown on her human arm

Image copyright Marcy Sanchez / William Beaumont Medical Centre Image caption This mind-blowing picture shows a stage of the incredible procedure of growing a new ear for a US soldier on her own arm

Have you ever seen anything like this before? It's a human ear grown on an arm!

It was grown on the arm of 21-year-old soldier Shamika Burrage after she lost her ear in a car crash in 2016

After a few surgeries, the ear has now been transferred to her head. Doctors also managed to open up her ear canal to help her regain her hearing.

Private Burrage has two more operations before the procedure is complete.

The first time an operation of this kind was attempted was in 2012, when a woman who had lost her ear to cancer regrew another under the skin of her forearm.

It is hoped that Private Burrage will make a full recovery after her last operations.