Which member of One Direction is the richest?

Image caption One Direction were formed as a five-piece group on The X Factor in 2010

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have all made it onto the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK's top 10 wealthiest young musicians.

Harry beats the rest of the boys by coming in at number three on the official list with around £50 million.

He's closely followed by Niall at number four with £46 million. Liam and Louis are both in fifth place with £42 million.

Even though Zayn left the band in 2015, he's still done well coming in at number seven with £35 million.

But none of them are anywhere near Adele who tops the list with £140 million and Ed Sheeran who takes the second spot with £80 million!