Manchester City break Premier League points record

Image copyright Reuters

Manchester City have set a new top-flight points record with their 3-1 win over Brighton.

Goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho meant Man City's Premier League points total went up to 97, beating the previous record of 95 points held by Chelsea since the 2004-05 season.

But manager Pep Guardiola is still aiming for better, wanting to reach 100 points by the end of the season. Can they do it?

Image copyright Reuters

The match was also Yaya Toure's final game as a City player.

At full-time, his brother Kolo - who also played for City between 2009-2013 - presented his younger brother Yaya with a commemorative shirt.