Dad shaves his head to look like his daughter with alopecia

When someone commented on the way his daughter looked on a trip to the park, this dad had an idea.

Malia has alopecia, which means that she doesn't have any hair on her head.

Her dad explained that if people do comment, it's because they don't understand what alopecia is.

So, in order to help more people to understand and to raise awareness of the condition, Malia's dad decided he wanted to show Malia how hair doesn't really matter - by shaving his head so he could look like her too.

Here's what happened when Malia got out the clippers!

Pictures from Hayes family vlog