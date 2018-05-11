The Plastic Problem: What you're doing to help

Plastics are used every day in lots of different ways but there is a problem once they've been used and thrown away.

The issue is that plastics don't break down or rot in the same way that other materials do.

The pieces just get smaller and smaller.

It's thought that 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans every year.

This can harm sea life and is very bad for the environment.

Governments and people around the world have started to take action to fix the problem, so we were wondering what you were doing to help?

What you're doing to help

The pupils at Budehaven School sent us this video...