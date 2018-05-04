Five protests which used some pretty unusual tactics

Image copyright EPA/Getty/Reuters

What do you do if you're unhappy about something and want to protest against it?

Often people will start a petition, or maybe hold public meeting or protest with placards.

But some people prefer to think differently when it comes to making their voices heard.

1. Dolls in potholes

Image copyright Neville Daytona Image caption Will this doll be able to persuade the council to fix pot holes?

Neville Daytona, a dad from Swindon, wasn't happy about all the potholes on the roads near his house, so he turned to "doll power" to try and get the roads fixed.

He's been putting dolls that he buys from charity shops into the holes, so it looks like they're taking a dip!

Image copyright Neville Daytona

The idea has been a big hit with his neighbours, with one saying "The kids were in hysterics when they saw 'Barbie' stuck in the hole!"

It's certainly one way to get your point across.

2. Dressing up as a giant pigeon

Image copyright Getty Images

Back in 2001 the then London Mayor Ken Livingstone announced his plans to reduce the number of pigeons in Trafalgar Square.

But not everyone was a fan of the idea. Animal rights group PETA argued the decision would "spell disaster for London's pigeon population".

It became a massive deal, with news of the pigeons' plight even reaching the US.

Protests began and one advertising company saw the opportunity to join in and get some attention at the same time.

They sent people dressed as giant pigeons to hold up traffic near Trafalgar Square.

That must have got road users in a flap!

3. Michael Jackson flash mob

Image copyright Reuters

When you need to bring an issue to public attention, who better to turn to than the king of pop?

In 2011 these students in Chile dressed up and performed Michael Jackson's Thriller, outside the palace of the country's President Sebastian Pinera.

It was to protest for fairer education standards, and it certainly got them the attention they were after both at home and abroad,

Lots of people watched the YouTube videos of the performance, which was part of a wider campaign to raise awareness of higher education reforms.

4. Super-gluing yourself to the Prime Minister

Image copyright Getty Images

It's certainly one way to get the person in power to stick around and listen to what you have to say.

Or maybe it would have been, if this idea had actually worked.

Back in 2009 Dan Glass, a member the climate change pressure group Plane Stupid, wanted Gordon Brown to change his mind about expanding Heathrow airport.

So he tried to superglue himself to the then Prime Minister at a Downing Street reception.

It seems it didn't get quite the reaction this protestor was hoping for, with Mr Brown laughing the whole thing off.

But that didn't put him off, and he tried the sticky stunt again on his way out, by gluing himself to the gates of Downing Street, until he was removed by a police officer.

5. Squirting milk

Image copyright AFP

Back in 2009 farmers in Brussels weren't happy about a fall in milk prices, so they took to the streets to protest.

Some of them brought their cows and other farm animals along for the day, which led to some udderly bizarre events.

Some farmers ended up squirting milk straight from the cow's udders onto the European Parliament building, and police officers working at the protest.

Traffic was also brought to a standstill as they drove their trucks and tractors into the city to block to the roads surrounding the Parliament building.

How a-moo-sing!