Champions League: Liverpool prepare for Roma game

Liverpool play Roma in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side are without four first team players for the match in Rome, in Italy.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez are all unavailable.

But Sadio Mane will be back in the squad, after recovering from an injury.

These fans have been telling us how they think their team will perform.