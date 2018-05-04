Is this one of the deepest sinkholes ever?

Looking at this might give you a bit of a sinking feeling.

This giant sinkhole opened up on a farm in an area of New Zealand called the Bay of Plenty.

It's 20 metres long, 30 metres wide, and a crazy 200 metres deep! That's about the same height as a six-storey building.

Sinkholes are caused by water dissolving limestone below the surface of the earth.

Science volcanologist Brad Scott said this one has the potential to get even bigger.