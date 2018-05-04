Is this one of the deepest sinkholes ever?
4 May 2018 Last updated at 08:42 BST
Looking at this might give you a bit of a sinking feeling.
This giant sinkhole opened up on a farm in an area of New Zealand called the Bay of Plenty.
It's 20 metres long, 30 metres wide, and a crazy 200 metres deep! That's about the same height as a six-storey building.
Sinkholes are caused by water dissolving limestone below the surface of the earth.
Science volcanologist Brad Scott said this one has the potential to get even bigger.