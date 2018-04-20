Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal

Image copyright Getty Images

Arsenal's manager, Arsene Wenger, says he'll be leaving the football club at the end of this season.

He's been their boss for almost 22 years but some fans have wanted him out over the past two seasons because of Arsenal's league performances.

The team is currently sixth in the Premier League and set to miss out on a top-four spot for the second straight season.

It is a year before Wenger's latest contract was due to end.

Arsene Wenger in 1996 when he became manager.

Wenger became Arsenal's boss in 1996 and is currently the Premier League's longest-serving manager. He has been in charge of a record 823 games.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years," said Wenger. "To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club."