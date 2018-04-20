The poo train that's stinking out a US town

Image copyright Getty Images

A train full of human waste is causing quite a stink in the American town of Parrish.

It came from New York City and was travelling to the state of Alabama where the waste was going to be dumped at a landfill site.

But people living nearby got fed up and got the authorities to stop it.

Unfortunately for the people who live in the tiny town of Parrish, the poo-poo filled choo-choo had to stop right by their sports field!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The poo's journey started in New York City.

It's expensive to dump waste in New York so it was heading to the south of the US where it's cheaper.

But for the people living there it's causing quite a stink - especially when the weather's warm!

The town is trying to find a way to 'flush' the problem out as soon as it can.