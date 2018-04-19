Liam says One Direction reunion could be on the cards

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The band in 2012 performing at a concert in New York - could we be seeing them all on stage together once more in the near future?

Take a moment to breathe and prepare yourself for some pretty incredible

Liam Payne has just said the words that are bound to get all One Directioners' heads in a spin.

In an interview with German news outlet Promiflash, Liam confirmed the possibility of a reunion in the future.

Yes! He really did!

"You know I think [a reunion] will happen at some point in the distant future," Liam stated.

Ok, so he's not given a specific date, or time, or year... but still, a possibility is better than nothing!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Back when they were united - the boys at the 2014 Brit Awards.

The five former members of 1D - Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louise Tomlinson and Niall Horan - originally came together on the ITV talent show The X Factor back in 2010.

They rose to huge international success despite coming third on the talent show.

In 2015, at the height of their fame, hearts were broken everywhere when fan favourite Zayn Malik announced his decision to leave the group to pursue a solo career.

A year later, in 2016, the remaining awesome foursome followed suit - all to follow personal projects.

Since then the five have all gone on to release hit singles - including Zayn's Pillowtalk and Harry's Sign of the Times both becoming UK number ones.

Many fans still hope that the famous five will eventually be able to find the time in their busy schedules to reunite - maybe this is the first sign!