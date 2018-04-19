Snap happy: MPs caught taking selfies in parliament!

Image copyright Instagram: @elizabeth.truss.mp Image caption MP Liz Truss snapped a secret seflie with MP Mel Stride and posted it on her Instagram!

Ever taken a selfie when you knew you shouldn't?

Maybe it was in the middle of class or when you were round at your Gran's sharing a cup of hot choc? She just wanted to have a nice chat with you - put that phone away!

Well it turns out adults also can't resist the opportunity to take a selfie when they know they shouldn't!

MP Liz Truss took this picture of herself and her fellow MP Mel Stride in the middle of the House of Commons!

Image copyright Twitter: @Tobias_Ellwood Image caption MP Tobias Ellwood took this picture inside the chamber and posted it on his Twitter!

There are very strict rules about taking pictures in parliament.

Pictures within the chamber are banned as well as within most of the Palace of Westminster.

But as this picture proves, some rules were just made to be broken!