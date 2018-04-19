Everything you need to know about the London Marathon

Image copyright Press Association

On Sunday, thousands of runners will be hitting the streets of London for the famous London Marathon.

It's one of the most challenging races in the world - and, especially if the hot weather keeps up, there will no doubt be just as many spectators along the side of the course, cheering everybody on.

But have you ever wondered how many water bottles they get through? Who's the oldest person to run it? Read on and wonder no longer...

What happens on the day?

There are actually a few races that take place on London Marathon Day.

Before the big main race which you might have friends and family running in, the elite men's, elite women's, wheelchair and World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup races set off first thing.

Then, the big race for members of the public gets under way at 10am, as thousands of people tackle the gruelling 26.2 mile route.

It has been announced that the Queen will be the official starter of the race this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen will officially start the big London Marathon race this year

At the right time, she will step onto a special podium in the grounds of Windsor Castle to push the start button - and the runners will be off!

The course will take them all over the capital, starting at Blackheath and finishing at the Mall, right outside Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry will be handing out prizes to the elite race winners this year, so it's a real royal bonanza.

If you're not able to be in London to see the action live, tune into BBC One on Sunday morning and you will be able to watch the race from the comfort of your own sofa.

The London Marathon in numbers - 386,050 people applied to run the race this year - 54,685 of those got places - 26.2 miles of the race - 1,263 portable loos - 116,000 metres of barrier tape - 45 ambulances - 671 drinks station tables - 650,000 recyclable water bottles

What's special about this year?

2018 is the 11th year that Guinness World Records have worked with the London Marathon organisers, to see if people can break some world records while running the race.

A massive 91 records are being attempted at the London Marathon this year.

One runner is attempting to run the fastest marathon dressed as a toilet, another as the poop emoji, while someone else will be trying to do the race on stilts!

This makes it the highest number of people trying to break records in the race ever.

There will be a team of special Guinness World Record judges on hand to check costumes, times and runners to see who will get to be an official record holder. Good luck to all of them!

Which celebrities are running this year?

Every year, lots of famous faces take on the Marathon to raise money for charity - and 2018 is no different.

Tilly Ramsay's famous chef dad Gordon Ramsay is returning to the race for the first time in nine years, while TV presenter Rochelle Humes will be taking on the course for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rochelle Humes is one of many celebrities taking part in the London Marathon this year

Thirteen stars - a baker's dozen, geddit?! - from the TV programme the Great British Bake Off will be swapping their aprons for running bibs, including Richard Burr, Selasi Gbormittah, Kate Henry, Chetna Makan and Frances Quinn.

A record-breaking 17 Members of Parliament will also be putting aside their different political views to run alongside each other.

Needless to say there will be plenty of well known runners hitting the course too. Mo Farah has said that he is hoping to break Steve Jones's British record of 2 hrs 07 mins 13 secs, which was set in 1985.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption Mo Farah is hoping to break the British record on Sunday and has said it's going to be an "incredible race"

"I have learned a lot since I made my marathon debut in London in 2014," said Mo. "I understand the marathon more, so I will go after the British record and see what I'm capable of."

"It's going to be an incredible race!" he said.

See who you can spot!

Media playback is unsupported on your device Do you remember when Ricky and Leah ran it back in 2012?

Marathon records

Over the years, some people have set some pretty staggering London Marathon records.

Most money raised: The record for most money raised for charity at the London Marathon - in the world, in fact! - is held by Reverend Steve Chalke. He raised an unbelievable £2,330,159.38 when he completed the race in 2011.

Fastest runner: The world record for the fastest London Marathon is held by a man from Kenya called Eliud Kipchoge who ran the race in a staggering 2 hrs 03 mins 05 secs in 2016.

Oldest runner: A man called Fauja Singh the oldest person to ever have finished the London Marathon. He was 93 years old when he did the race in 2004.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This man, Fauja Singh, is the oldest person to ever have finished the London Marathon

First marathon in bionic suit: Claire Lomas made history when she became the first person to complete the London Marathon in a bionic suit. Claire was paralysed after a horse riding accident in 2007, but in 2012, she got around the London Marathon in 16 days.

Most volunteering: A 71-year-old man called Roy Webber has volunteered at every single London Marathon since the event began in 1981. Good work, Roy!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption World champion cyclist Chris Newton is the quickest celebrity around the course

1,000,000th finisher: A 39-year-old woman called Shannon Foudy from London, who was running the Marathon for the very first time, was the lucky person to become the London Marathon's one millionth finisher in 2016. Since the race began in 1981, 1,042,960 people have finished.

Quickest celebrity: World champion cyclist Chris Newton became the quickest celebrity ever to finish the race in 2014, crossing the finish line after an impressive 2 hrs 45 mins 10 secs. He then smashed his own record the following year to get home in 2 hrs 39 mins 27 secs.