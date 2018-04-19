Last of the wild asses back from the brink of extinction

Image copyright ACBK Image caption Kulans live in pairs or small herds

Wild asses are returning to the grasslands of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, where they once roamed in large numbers.

The animals, which are members of the horse family and known locally as kulans, are native to the area but have been pushed to the brink of extinction by illegal hunting and loss of habitat.

Although they are a protected species, they are hunted for their meat and their skins in some areas.

Conservationists have started reintroducing the donkey-like animals to their natural landscape.

Image copyright ACBK Image caption The kulans were released at the Altyn Dala nature reserve in the centre of the country

"We have got to now about 4,000 kulans in three wild populations," said Sergey Sklyarenko from the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan.

"The creation of a fourth population will allow to provide new areas for the species and increase its sustainability."

The animals have already started exploring the area, and it is hoped that they will thrive and breed.

The Asian wild ass once ranged across Eastern Europe, Mongolia, northern China, northwest India, Central Asia, and the Middle East.