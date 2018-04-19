What's it like to be a professional Fifa 18 player?
Playing video games professionally is a fast-growing world.
With huge live eSports events taking place all over the world, with millions of fans watching, more and more people are becoming professional e-sports gamers.
But what's it like being a professional Fifa 18 player?
We went to a tournament to meet three gamers at the top of their, well, game (!) to ask what it's like and get some top tips for any young gamers interested in e-sports.
We also asked them about card packs in the game. Is it worth spending money on them? Find out below.