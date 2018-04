Media playback is unsupported on your device Lesser long-nosed bat saved from extinction

You may not have heard of this bat, but it has had a pretty good week!

The lesser long-nosed bat, also known as the tequila bat, has been taken off the endangered species list.

Tequila bats are so-called because they like to drink nectar from the tequila flower.

Thirty years ago, there were only a thousand of these bats left in the wild - but the numbers have now increased to the point where it is no longer endangered.