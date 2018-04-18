Hollywood Walk of Fame star for Steve Irwin - almost 12 years after his death

Image copyright Hollywood

You might remember Steve Irwin best for his love of wrestling with crocodiles.

While always staying true to his Australian roots, he won fans around the world for his enthusiasm, personality, and love of animals.

Well now 'The Crocodile Hunter' is getting a permanent place in Hollywood history, with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It comes almost twelve years after he was killed by a stingray during a diving accident.

Steve's proud daughter Bindi announced the exciting news about the star for her dad on Twitter.

She wrote: "Join us on April 26 to celebrate Dad's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

"Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. We hope to see you in LA! ❤️"

Who was Steve Irwin?

Stephen Robert Irwin was nicknamed "The Crocodile Hunter".

He was an Australian zookeeper, conservationist and television personality.

He became famous all over the world because of his TV series The Crocodile Hunter, an internationally broadcast wildlife documentary series which he co-hosted with his wife Terri.

The family also owned and ran Australia Zoo, near the Queensland state capital city of Brisbane.

Irwin died on 4 September 2006 after being stabbed in the heart by a stingray while filming an underwater documentary film titled Ocean's Deadliest.

After her dad's death, Bindi starred in her own wildlife TV show, 'Bindi: The Jungle Girl', as well as hosting a special show about her father.

She's now an actress, and has also taken part in the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, 'Dancing with the Stars'.

But despite these more glamorous roles, this recent tweet from Bindi, shows she's grown up to be just like her dad.

Bindi's mum, and Steve's wife, Terri Irwin is also inviting fans to come along to the Walk of Fame ceremony on 26 April.

And to wear something to tie in with Steve's signature khaki-coloured outfit.

She tweeted: "Such a tremendous honour. You are all invited. You're also welcome to wear khaki. I know Robert, @BindiIrwin and I will be wearing khaki!"

We'll raid our wardrobes Terri.