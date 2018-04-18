Know a London Marathon runner? We want to hear from you!

Image copyright Getty Images

Do you know an adult running the London Marathon this weekend?

Do you want to give them a good luck message? If so, we want to hear from you.

Get an adult to help you to film your video message and send it in to us!

What should it say?

Who's running the London Marathon - your mum, dad, big brother or sister, or a family friend maybe?

Are you going to watch them?

What do you want to say to them ahead of the big day?!

Keep it short and snappy! And make sure you hold the phone on its side to film your message, like in the picture below.

Send your videos to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a video.

We may show your video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.