This flower origami is the greatest thing you'll see today
A Japanese social media user has been sharing incredible 'origami' creations made entirely from flowers found in the garden.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
We don't know about you, but we have certainly never seen a bunch of dandelion flowers that look so happy! The artist has created their facial expressions using tiny pieces of leaves and petals.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
But it isn't just flowers that are used to make the incredible creations. This deer has been made out of dried leaves, while this girl was created from one large and one small dandelion flower.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
The petals of some flowers are perfect for creating the wings of an insect, so the artist has used them to make this beautiful floral butterfly.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
For this creation, the artist made a geisha and sumo wrestler enjoying the sunshine, made entirely out of leaves. Look at the clever folding work!
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
Not only has the artist made two small birds, but incredible floral birdcages for them to be perched in, covered in flowers. How beautiful are these?!
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
Both flowers and leaves have been used here to make three people in traditional dress. We love the colours in this one!
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
A bit like petals were used to make the butterfly creation, this delicate bird has been created using the flower from a bright pink azalea.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
The artists also shows how the creations are made in some pictures. Here, we can see how they've made a pair of monks out of cherry tree fruits and leaves.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
This girl certainly looks very pleased with her beautiful petal skirt, while the leaves of a dandelion flower look amazing as feathers to make this brightly coloured bird.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
Because every Wednesday needs some more happy dandelions, here are two more that the artist has made.
Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
Here on Newsround, we love animal stories - especially ones about pandas! So to finish off, here's some amazing pandas that the artist has made out of dandelions and petals.