This flower origami is the greatest thing you'll see today

  • 18 April 2018

A Japanese social media user has been sharing incredible 'origami' creations made entirely from flowers found in the garden.

  • Dandelion origami Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    We don't know about you, but we have certainly never seen a bunch of dandelion flowers that look so happy! The artist has created their facial expressions using tiny pieces of leaves and petals.

  • Deer and girl made from flowers Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    But it isn't just flowers that are used to make the incredible creations. This deer has been made out of dried leaves, while this girl was created from one large and one small dandelion flower.

  • Butterfly flower Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    The petals of some flowers are perfect for creating the wings of an insect, so the artist has used them to make this beautiful floral butterfly.

  • Geisha and sumo wrestler Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    For this creation, the artist made a geisha and sumo wrestler enjoying the sunshine, made entirely out of leaves. Look at the clever folding work!

  • Birds in birdcages made from flowers Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    Not only has the artist made two small birds, but incredible floral birdcages for them to be perched in, covered in flowers. How beautiful are these?!

  • Three people made from leaves and flowers Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    Both flowers and leaves have been used here to make three people in traditional dress. We love the colours in this one!

  • Azalea bird Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    A bit like petals were used to make the butterfly creation, this delicate bird has been created using the flower from a bright pink azalea.

  • Process of making two monks out of leaves and flowers Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    The artists also shows how the creations are made in some pictures. Here, we can see how they've made a pair of monks out of cherry tree fruits and leaves.

  • Girl and bird made from flowers Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    This girl certainly looks very pleased with her beautiful petal skirt, while the leaves of a dandelion flower look amazing as feathers to make this brightly coloured bird.

  • Dandelion creations Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    Because every Wednesday needs some more happy dandelions, here are two more that the artist has made.

  • Dandelion pandas Twitter/@kusabanaasobi

    Here on Newsround, we love animal stories - especially ones about pandas! So to finish off, here's some amazing pandas that the artist has made out of dandelions and petals.