How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World is coming!

It's been four years since we last saw Hiccup and Toothless on the big screen.

Hiccup had just been made chieftain after saving his home island of Berk from the scary Bewilderbeast controlled by villain Drago Bludvist.

But you won't have long to wait to find out what's in store for the lovable duo's next adventure.

Dreamworks have just announced the new film's title. It's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, due to come out on 1 March 2019.

All the major cast members will be back for this film, including Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, Cate Blanchett as Valka and America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson.

There's also the addition of F. Murray Abraham as new villain, Grimmel.

So what will happen this time around?

Well we don't want to give too much away, but the team behind the film say 'The Hidden World' will follow Hiccup as he tries to create his dream of a peaceful dragon utopia.

Meanwhile Toothless's discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away.

But will things run smoothly for Hiccup and Toothless this time around?

That wouldn't make much of a story now, would it?

The studio's official synopsis certainly hints at trouble for Toothless.

"Danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind."

Sounds like we're in store for another crazy adventure.