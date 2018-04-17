Image copyright Getty Images

In June, there is a public celebration of the Queen's birthday called Trooping the Colour.

Her actual birthday is back in April, but Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for over 260 years.

But why is it called this and what happens at it?

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is a military parade - so the name has a military background dating back to the 17th Century.

The guards which take part in the parade form one of the oldest regiments of the British Army - the Household Division. They are like the Queen's bodyguards or personal troops, and have been part of the monarchy since the English Civil War ended in 1660.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Household Division is one of the oldest regiments in the British Army. Members of it serve as the Queen's personal troops

'Colours' was the name given to the flags representing the different regiments in the British Army. The flags all looked different, depending on the colours and symbols of the particular regiment.

The army used these flags so that soldiers were able to easily identify their unit on the battlefield. Without modern communications, it was easy to get lost in battle, so a regiment's 'colours' would be an easy point to bring everyone in that unit together.

Because of this, it was important that soldiers knew which colours belonged to which regiment, so they needed to be regularly displayed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The history of the Trooping the Colour parade dates back to the 17th Century

To do this, officers would march up and down in front of the troops (this is called 'trooping'), waving their flags (or 'colours'), so everyone could see which flags belonged to which regiment.

This is where the name 'Trooping the colour' comes from, when the colours of the different regiments of the British army were displayed.

Each year at Trooping the Colour, a different regiment's colours are trooped.

For the 2018 celebrations, it will be the colours of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards.

What happens at Trooping the Colour?

The Trooping the Colour parade officially begins when the Queen leaves Buckingham Palace in a carriage.

Until 1987, she actually used to make this journey riding side-saddle on a horse, dressed in the colours being trooped that year.

She travels down the Mall in front of well-wishers towards Horse Guards Parade at Whitehall, near to Downing Street.

When the Queen gets there, she is greeted by a royal salute from the soldiers on parade, before inspecting the troops.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In this photo, we can see the Queen returning to Buckingham Palace riding side-saddle, after inspecting the troops during Trooping the Colour in 1963

Then, the 'colours' being trooped will be carried down the ranks and showed to the soldiers, just as the officers used to do in the past.

The Queen then leads the troops back down the Mall to Buckingham Palace for a second salute, and the official 'trooping' is over.

She has done this ceremony every single year since becoming Queen, apart from in 1955 when there was a rail strike.

Once this is done, she is joined by other members of the royal family on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Here, we can see members of the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF fly-over at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2017

There is a special 41-gun salute in Green Park, just next to the palace, and a special aerobatic display by the RAF's display team, the Red Arrows.

Trooping the Colour takes place on 9 June 2018