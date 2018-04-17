Jessie J wins China X Factor-style singing competition

Image copyright Getty Images

You may know her from being a judge on The Voice UK or have sung along to some of her hits which she's released over the years. But singer Jessie J took on a brand new challenge at the start of this year.

She joined the Chinese show Singer as a contestant - and she's only gone and won it!

Singer is a bit like China's own version of the X Factor, but she was competing against other professional singers, rather than ordinary members of the public.

To secure her victory, she sang some of her own songs like Flashlight and Domino, as well as cover songs, finishing the series with a powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You.

"I Will Always Love You is the song that made me want to be singer when I was four years old," she said. "Thank you China for giving me this moment."

Image copyright Singer - via Instagram/jessiej Image caption She posted this picture on social media, saying how much the Whitney Houston song meant to her

After her victory, she took to social media to reflect on the experience.

"I was the first international artist to ever be asked / compete. An honour alone. I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out," she said.

"It was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures. For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa.

"China is an amazing place and so different to anywhere I have ever been. I have never been made to feel more welcomed and loved as I have done here.

Image copyright Singer - via Instagram/jessiej Image caption The singer also posted this picture of her holding the Singer trophy on her social media

"I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part."

Media reports say the programme has around one billion viewers, meaning Jessie will be hoping to secure loads more fans on the other side of the world.