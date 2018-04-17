Young Mammal Photographer of the Year competition
These amazing photos are all winners in the Young Mammal Photographer of the Year competition.
Katy Read
Check out this fluffy bunny! This pic won Katy Read the Young Mammal Photographer of the Year competition in the Under 15s category. She spotted the rabbit in the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast.
Alex White
Alex White took this beautiful silhouetted photo of a roe deer - and came Highly Commended in the 15 and under category.
Katy Read
Katy Read's beady eyed squirrel was Highly Commended in the Under 15s.
Alex White
This wood mouse picked up Alex White a second Highly Commended in the Under 15s.
Gideon Knight
Gideon Knight took this photo of a fox at sunset, and won in the 16-18 years group.
Lauren Smewing
This cheeky chap was caught on camera by Lauren Smewing, who was Highly Commended.
Joe Woodman
They might be rare, but Joe Woodman managed to capture this red squirrel on camera, earning him a Highly Commended.