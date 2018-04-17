Young Mammal Photographer of the Year competition

  • 17 April 2018

These amazing photos are all winners in the Young Mammal Photographer of the Year competition.

  • Rabbit Katy Read

    Check out this fluffy bunny! This pic won Katy Read the Young Mammal Photographer of the Year competition in the Under 15s category. She spotted the rabbit in the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast.

  • Roe deer Alex White

    Alex White took this beautiful silhouetted photo of a roe deer - and came Highly Commended in the 15 and under category.

  • Squirrel Katy Read

    Katy Read's beady eyed squirrel was Highly Commended in the Under 15s.

  • Wood mouse Alex White

    This wood mouse picked up Alex White a second Highly Commended in the Under 15s.

  • Gideon Knight Gideon Knight

    Gideon Knight took this photo of a fox at sunset, and won in the 16-18 years group.

  • Autumn Squirrel by Lauren Smewing 16-18 years Highly Commended Lauren Smewing

    This cheeky chap was caught on camera by Lauren Smewing, who was Highly Commended.

  • Red squirrel Joe Woodman

    They might be rare, but Joe Woodman managed to capture this red squirrel on camera, earning him a Highly Commended.

