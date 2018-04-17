What is the Windrush Generation?

In 1948 Britain was just starting to recover from World War II.

Thousands of buildings had been bombed, loads of houses were destroyed and it all needed to be rebuilt.

In the Caribbean, lots of young men had served in the British armed forces because at the time, many Caribbean countries were still under British rule and not yet independent.

After the war, some of these people answered an advert to come to Britain where there were lots of different jobs to do.

Other people just wanted to see Britain, which they had heard so much about.

Find out about their journey, and what happened to them when they arrived in the UK.