What is the Windrush Generation?

In 1948 Britain was just starting to recover from World War II.

Thousands of buildings had been bombed, loads of houses were destroyed and it all needed to be rebuilt.

In the Caribbean, lots of young men and women had served in the British armed forces because at the time, many Caribbean countries were still under British rule and not yet independent.

After the war, some of these people answered an advert to come to Britain where there were lots of different jobs to do.

Other people just wanted to see Britain, which they had heard so much about.

How did they get to Britain?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Empire Windrush arriving at Tilbury Docks

They got on a ship - the Empire Windrush - which left the Caribbean to travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic.

This was the first time so many Caribbean people had come to live in Britain. Many more arrived in the following years.

It was the 22nd of June 1948 when the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

Why is this in the news now?

Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to Caribbean leaders about the problems faced by the Windrush generation

It is almost 70 years since the Empire Windrush sailed to Britain from the Caribbean.

Now, thousands of the people who arrived in the UK as children with their parents have been wrongly told that they live here illegally.

That's because they don't have certain official paperwork.

The UK government has apologised for the way these people have been treated and said that they would get help to make sure they could stay in the UK.

Prime Minister Theresa May will speak with Caribbean leaders to reassure them that no one from the Windrush generation will have to leave the UK because of paperwork problems.