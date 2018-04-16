TV presenter Ant fined and banned from driving

Image copyright Getty Images

The famous TV presenter Ant McPartlin has admitted to drinking alcohol and driving, after being involved in a car crash in March.

He will have to pay a fine of £86,000 and he will be banned from driving for 20 months.

In a letter that was read out in court, he said he was "ashamed and mortified" by what he had done, that he "accepts full responsibility" for what has happened, and that he let himself "and so many others down".

Ant also said that he knows that famous people should set a good example to other people, and that what has happened was a "turning point" for him.

As a result of what happened, his co-presenter Dec hosted a Saturday Night Takeaway without him for the very first time.

The people who look after Ant say he's taking time off "for the forseeable future" and will get treatment.