It can be a bit ruff if you're the person - or dog - with the shortest legs in a race.

So to help out pooches who are a little closer to the ground than others, there's been a 'Doggie Dash' with a difference!

Only sausage dogs and pugs were able to run against each other along a short 'track' in Hong Kong.

The event has helped raise money for other dogs who have been rescued or abandoned.

Let's give them a round of ap-paws!