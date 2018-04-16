Man City: The Premier League champions' season in stats
Manchester City are the Premier League champions and not only that, they've even managed to break some records along the way. Here's their season in stats.
By being crowned champions at this point in the season, City have equalled the Premier League record for the earliest win. It's been held by Manchester United since 2001. The Blues could have made history though and taken the title sooner if they hadn't lost 3-2 against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. Oops!
City were helped to the title by an impressive run of wins. They set a new record by winning 18 league matches in a row which started away at Bournemouth and ended with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.
Manager Pep Guardiola has had a lot to celebrate this season. They've beaten every other side in the division at least once. There's also only been one league game where they didn't score!
City have also equalled the record for the most away wins in a row in the Premier League. They managed 11 victories away from home.
The quickest Premier League goal of the season came from Raheem Sterling against Watford in January. He managed to hit the back of the net after just 38 seconds!
Sergio Aguero also hit a big milestone when he broke the club's scoring record. He's reached a whopping 199 goals in all competitions.
And with five games remaining City are hoping to take the title in style. If they can win three more games they'll top Chelsea's record of 30 Premier League wins in a season!
16 April 2018
