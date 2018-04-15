Netball: How England's women made history at the Gold Coast!
Did you miss England beat Australia to win netball gold? Catch up on all the action here - it's pretty epic! And the celebrations are something else!
Wow - what an epic Games it was for England's women's team. They've become England's first EVER Gold medallists in netball and beat all predictions to get there. They've become legends in their sport and will have inspired loads of you too! Here's how it happened...
Going into the competition hosts Australia were the overwhelming favourites. It was a first Commonwealth final for England's women - and the first time ever the Commonwealth Games gold medal match wasn't between Australia and New Zealand.
But England were determined not to let the pressure get to them. For most of the match there was nothing between the teams. Australia led by one after the first quarter, but England had levelled to 25-25 by half-time.
Australia started their big fight back in the second half. They stretched their lead to four at the start of the final quarter, but just as it looked like the match had swung one way, England fought back to make it even again a few minutes later.
Then came THE MOMENT that the players - and most of the fans - will NEVER FORGET! There was 20 seconds left on the clock, and the scores were tied at 51-51. England's goal shooters Helen Housby took aim and missed. But she was awarded a penalty against the Australian defence..
And Housby wasn't going to let the opportunity slip through her grasp! She netted the ball, the buzzer went, and in that 20 seconds the Roses had won Commonwealth Games gold!
No wonder they look so happy! After the games Helen said: “This is the best day of my life and it’s the best day of all these girls lives.”
It was also a massive moment for their head coach Tracey Neville. She told the BBC: "It's my dream come true. Australia are the renowned, world number ones and to beat them at that time, I'm really, really proud - the feeling of that is amazing."
The Roses got to take their place on the podium, and in Commonwealth Games history. Massive congratulations to all the team!
