Netball: How England's women made history at the Gold Coast!

  • 15 April 2018

Did you miss England beat Australia to win netball gold? Catch up on all the action here - it's pretty epic! And the celebrations are something else!

  • england netball team Getty Images

    Wow - what an epic Games it was for England's women's team. They've become England's first EVER Gold medallists in netball and beat all predictions to get there. They've become legends in their sport and will have inspired loads of you too! Here's how it happened...

  • Silver medalists Australia and gold medalists England come together following the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Getty Images

    Going into the competition hosts Australia were the overwhelming favourites. It was a first Commonwealth final for England's women - and the first time ever the Commonwealth Games gold medal match wasn't between Australia and New Zealand.

  • Chelsea Pitman of England (R) catches the ball during the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Getty Images

    But England were determined not to let the pressure get to them. For most of the match there was nothing between the teams. Australia led by one after the first quarter, but England had levelled to 25-25 by half-time.

  • Australia's Joanna Weston, Gabi Simpson and England's Serena Guthrie (R) compete for the bale during their women's field netball gold medal match against England at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast Coomera Indoor Sports Center on April 15, 2018. Getty Images

    Australia started their big fight back in the second half. They stretched their lead to four at the start of the final quarter, but just as it looked like the match had swung one way, England fought back to make it even again a few minutes later.

  • Helen Housby of England catches the ball under pressure during the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Getty Images

    Then came THE MOMENT that the players - and most of the fans - will NEVER FORGET! There was 20 seconds left on the clock, and the scores were tied at 51-51. England's goal shooters Helen Housby took aim and missed. But she was awarded a penalty against the Australian defence..

  • Helen Housby of England (R) shoots under pressure during the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Getty Images

    And Housby wasn't going to let the opportunity slip through her grasp! She netted the ball, the buzzer went, and in that 20 seconds the Roses had won Commonwealth Games gold!

  • Helen Housby, who scored in the final second and her England teammates celebrate at full time and winning the Netball Gold Medal Match between England and Australia on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Getty Images

    No wonder they look so happy! After the games Helen said: “This is the best day of my life and it’s the best day of all these girls lives.”

  • Gold medalists England and head coach Tracey Neville pose during the medal ceremony for the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Getty Images

    It was also a massive moment for their head coach Tracey Neville. She told the BBC: "It's my dream come true. Australia are the renowned, world number ones and to beat them at that time, I'm really, really proud - the feeling of that is amazing."

  • Gold medalists England pose during the medal ceremony for the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia Getty Images

    The Roses got to take their place on the podium, and in Commonwealth Games history. Massive congratulations to all the team!

