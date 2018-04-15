Commonwealth Games: What's been your biggest moment ?

Image copyright Scott Barbour Image caption England netballer Helen Housby scored in the final second to help her teammates beat Australia and take gold!

Saturday might have been the last day of sporting action, but the home nations were determined to keep bringing home the medals right to the very end.

England's netballers stunned overwhelming favourites Australia during their first major final, taking home gold after a dramatic last minute 52-51 victory.

There was also double gold for England in the badminton finals, and medals in the wheelchair marathon, table tennis, squash and rugby sevens.

Scotland's Robbie Simpson took bronze in the marathon, but it wasn't all good news after Callum Hawkins collapsed, on a dramatic final day at the Commonwealth Games.

Over the last twelve days of competition England have won 136 medals, Scotland 44, Wales 36, and Northern Ireland 12.

Which of these victories meant the most to you? What have been your lasting memories from this Commonwealth Games?

We want to know what your biggest moments have been?

Was it a really special medal win?

A great comeback moment?

Inspiring advice from an athlete?

Or something funny caught on camera - like this presenter falling into the pool mid-interview? Or Borobi doing something silly?

