Incredibles 2: What can we expect from the new film?

It's been a while fourteen years since first Incredibles film was in the cinema.

But there's now just a month to go until one of our favourite superhero families is back!

This time around we'll see mum Helen, and dad Bob taking on different roles.

Mr Incredible is a stay-at-home parent, while it's Elastigirl's turn to take centre stage.

It's also a chance for baby Jack Jack to try out his new found powers.

Will things go smoothly for the family this time around?

Probably not, especially with a new villain Screenslaver one the scene!

Incredibles 2 is set for release on 15 June 2018.